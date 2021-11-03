Cal in the NFL: Rams Waive DeSean Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams were unable to work a deal to trade former Cal standout DeSean Jackson before the trade, so the Rams waived Jackson on Tuesday,

Jackson and the Rams had mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, he was not on the active roster for Sunday's game against Houston.

Jackson, who will turn 35 next month, had signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams in the offseason with the idea that he would provide a deep threat. But Jackson has caught just eight passes for 221 yards and one touchdown in seven games this year. He was targeted just once in each the two games prior to this week's game against the Texans, when he was inactive.

Jackson posted a message on Instgram regarding his short stay in Los Angeles.

"I am very grateful for the time that I spent playing for the LA Rams. Although this isn't the outcome that we wanted, I am extremely appreciative for the opportunity & support given to to me by the Rams Coaches & all of the Fans. I understand that everything happens for a reason & I look forward to beginning the next chapter of my NFL career. Thank you."

It would not be surprising to see Jackson sign with another NFL team in the next few days. He has demonstrated that he still has speed and still provides a deep threat. However, injuries remain an issue. Jackson played in just eight games the past two seasons combined before signing with the Rams.

Jackson has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times, but the most recent time was in 2013.

Cover photo of DeSean Jackson is by Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

