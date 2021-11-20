Two Years Later, Chase Garbers and Cal Try to Make More Magic in the Big Game

It was two years ago this month, but for Cal quarterback Chase Garbers it feels like yesterday.

Garbers and the Bears return to Stanford Stadium today, where in 2019 they snapped a nine-year losing streak in the Big Game with a 24-20 victory clinched when the defense stopped the Cardinal on a fourth-and-1 play,

But it was Garbers' big play that will stand the test of time.

A sophomore at the time, Garbers put the Bears in front by dashing 16 yards into the end zone on a scramble with 1:19 left, capping a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 64 seconds.

“I think people are going to be talking about that drive for a while,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said afterward.

Asked how often he has seen the play since then, Garbers says, “I’ve seen it quite a couple times. I think they have it playing in our facility in the coaches’ offices on the TV with other plays.

"It was obviously a memory that will last forever, not only for myself but for Cal fans.”

How big is it in his career as a fourth-year starter?

“It’s definitely up there for myself and I bet for coach Wilcox to beat Stanford for the first time in however long it was, especially at their place," he says. "It was a huge win for the Cal community. I remember all the fans pouring onto their field like it was yesterday.”

Wilcox, completing his fifth season with the Bears, does not downplay where the 2019 victory fits among the program's best games.

“It’s hard to rank ‘em . . . we’ve had some great wins but the win at Stanford a couple years ago was a special moment for everybody," he says. "It had been a long time since the Axe was here at Cal, and to see the players’ faces and then the fans and the alumni, that was a special moment, no doubt.”

Garbers wasn't even cleared to play in the game until Thursday of that week after being in the concussion protocol following a big hit against USC the week before.

But he passed for 285 yards and ran for 72 more, giving the Cardinal fits all day.

"This was Chase Garbers' game," Cardinal coach David Shaw said at the time.

Shaw doubled down on his praise for Garbers this week.

"He's an absolute competitor. Of the guys I respect the most in this conference he's in that small group because he puts his heart on the line every single play."

"It's a big honor for a coach like that to say something towards me," Garbers said.

Garbers is coming back from a medical situation this time, too. He was among 24 players held out of the Bears' most recent game, two weeks ago at Arizona, after testing positive for COVID-19. Cal had last week off.

Garbers talks about his COVID experience in the video below, calling "boring."

Cover photo of Chase Garbers celebrating his winning TD in the 2019 Big Game by Neville E. Guard, USA Today

