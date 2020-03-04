CalSportsReport
Cal Spring Football: Bears QB Will Be Under Center More in 2020

Jake Curtis

Cal has a solid center in a Mike Saffell, who is capable of earning all-conference honors in 2020, but he is undergoing a signficant transition in the spring:

Under new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, the Cal quarterback (Chase Garbers) will operate under center a significant portion of the time. That's a bit different for the Bears, who worked out of the shotgun for the most part in past seasons, going under center for just a few plays, such as a quarterback sneak.

But Musgrave has spent most of his coaching career in the NFL, serving as offensive coordinator for six pro teams, and NFL quarterbacks operate under center a good deal of the time. Musgrave has brought that to Cal, and the Bears' quarterbacks were under center a lot in Wednesday's first spring practice.

Saffell rattled off a lot of things Cal did from under center in Wednesday's practice.

"So those kind of things I've never done before," he said in the video.

But with the experience Cal has on the offensive line (every starter returns) and at the quarterback spot (Garbers returns after being a starter the past two seasons), the Bears should be able to handle the new offense Musgrave will install.

Cal is certainly not abandoning the shotgun formation, but it will be different when the Bears operate from under center.

"I think it's a different feel, definitely, under center," Saffell said. "They make a big spectacle out of that with guys in the pros, the quarterback or center, they want to see guys do that. So there is a difference."

It is one of the many things that are expected to be different offensively under Musgrave.

