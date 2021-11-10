Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Pac-12 Football: Oregon Moves Up to No. 3 in CFP Rankings

    Ducks advance one spot and are still in contention for national championship playoff
    Oregon was not particularly impressive in its 26-16 victory over Washington on Saturday, but the Ducks did enough to advance one spot in the College Football rankings released Tuesday. 

    Oregon (8-1) surprised most experts when they were ranked fourth in the first CFP rankings last week.  And thanks to results in other parts of the country, Oregon solidified its position in the top four by being ranked No. 3 this week.

    Oregon is only No. 5 in this week's AP poll, but that doesn't matter.  It's the top four teams in the final CFP rankings that will advance to the national championship playoff.

    The Ducks benefited from Michigan State's loss to Purdue, which dropped the Spartans from No. 3 to No. 7. Ohio State, whose only loss was against Oregon, moved into the top four at No. 4.

    Here are the top eight in this week's CFP rankings:

    1. Georgia (9-0)

    2. Alabama (8-1)

    3. Oregon (8-1)

    4. Ohio State (8-1)

    5. Cincinnati (9-0)

    6. Michigan (8-1)

    7. Michigan State (8-1)

    8. Oklahoma (9-0)

    Oregon faces Washington State this week and that will provide a challenge for the Ducks.

    And just because the Ducks are No. 3 this week does not mean they will automatically remain in the top four if they win their remaining games.

    Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma all have games remaining against ranked teams that could improve their resume.  The Ducks' only remaining opponent that is ranked is Utah, which is No. 24. Oregon can't afford any losses to have any shot at a CFP berth, and they may have to beat the Utes twice, including in the Pac-12 championship game, to do it.

    Cover photo by Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

    Pac-12 Football: Oregon Moves Up to No. 3 in CFP Rankings

