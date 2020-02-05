Cal Football: Three More Players Reportedly Commit to Bears

Three more football players reportedly committed to Cal for the 2020 season, and it appears that at least two of them will be walk-ons. Today (Wednesday) is national signing day, and Cal signed virtually all of its 2020 class in the early signing period in December.

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cal made no announcement of additional signings, and it is possible that all three of the reported committed players will be walk-ons.

The 247Sports website reported that news regarding the recent commitments, and this how the site reported the news:

"Cal has not stayed entirely quiet since Early Signing Day, however. The Golden Bears added a commitment from three-star Danville (Calif.) Monte Vista High School athlete Nate Rutchena - while also adding recent preferred walk-on commits including Seattle (Wash.) King's High School offensive lineman Colin Hamilton and local Sacred Heart Prep kicker Ronan Donnelly."

That same website also reported: "City College of San Francisco offensive lineman Sami Nazzal has also joined the Golden Bears for spring."

Eight of Cal's 2020 commits are already on campus and have begun taking classes. They will be able to partiipate in spring practice.

Those eight include seven freshmen: quarterback Jaden Casey, wide receiver Mason Mangum, offensive lineman Everett Johnson, lineman Jaedon Roberts, linebacker Muelu Iosefa, cornerback Isaiah Young and safety Trey Paster. One junior, punter Jamieson Sheahan, has also enrolled for the spring semester.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox as well as new assistant coaches Bill Musgrave, Aristotle Thomson, Angus McClure and Marel Yates are scheduled to meet with the media on Wednesday afternoon.