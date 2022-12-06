Cal LB Trey Paster Enters Transfer Portal

Linebacker Trey Paster, who looked like he might become a star a couple of years ago, became the ninth Cal player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 season.

Paster, who announced his decision on social media, apparently has received his Cal degree and has two years of college eligibility remaining as a grad transfer.



Paster saw playing time on defense as a true freshman in the 2020 pandemic season, and was one of three true freshmen to play in all four games. He recorded one tackle that season.

Paster was a significant contributer as a sophomore in 2021, playing in 11 games and getting five starts at linebacker, while putting up some good numbers. He finished that season with 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups, and his 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown helped beat USC in the final game of last season.

Paster was limited in the spring and the offseason by injuries, and he seldom played in 2022. He played in eight games, mostly on special teams, and recorded one tackle.

Paster, who is from Merced, Calif., had offers from Oregon, UCLA and Utah, among others, before choosing Cal.

The other eight Cal players who have entered the transfer portal are linebacker Femi Oladejo, offensive lineman Ben Coleman, ouside linebacker Orin Patu, running back Damien Moore, running back DeCarlos Brooks, running back Chris Street, kicker Dario Longhetto, and long snapper Slater Zellers. Walk-on fullback Champion Johnson also reportedly entered the transfer portal.

.

Cover photo of Trey Paster by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport