Cal's Dec. 4 Game Against USC Will Be a Late, Late Show

Game time reportedly set for that contest but the Golden Bears play two games before that postponed contest against the Trojans

Cal's Dec. 4 home game against USC looks like it will be the final FBS game before the bowl season begins.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported on Tuesday via Twitter that the game will start at 8 p.m. Pacific time that Saturday night. It will still be televised by FS1.

The USC-Cal game, which was postponed from its scheduled date of Nov. 13 because of COVID issues in the Cal program, will be played the day after the Pac-12 championship game, to be played Friday, Dec. 3, in Las Vegas.

By the time the Cal-USC game gets underway, all the conference championship games on Saturday should be finished or well on their way to be over. By the time the Cal game is over, the clocks on the West Coast may be approaching midnight. The game starts at 11 p.m. Eastern time, so most folks on the other side of the country will be asleep by the time the game ends.

The game against USC (4-5) will be Cal's final home game of the season, and if the Bears (3-6) are able to beat Stanford this Saturday and UCLA on Nov. 27, Cal would need to beat USC to earn a berth in a bowl game.

The Trojans have won 14 of the past 15 games against Cal, but the Bears have not defeated USC in Berkeley since 2003.

USC and Cal are scheduled to play each other every season, but the teams did not meet last year, when Cal played just four games due to the pandemic.

Cover photo by Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

