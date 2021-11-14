Washington Fires Jimmy Lake - Who Will the Huskies Pursue as Their Next Coach?

The Huskies parted ways with their coach after less than two full seasons.

Washington coach Jimmy Lake is out, fired by athletic director Jen Cohen after coaching just 13 games in two seasons.

Lake, 44, was suspended without pay for this weekend’s game against Arizona State after apparently smacking the helmet of linebacker Ruperake Fuavai during the Huskies’ loss to Oregon.

Lake initially denied the altercation but it was caught by TV cameras.

Here's Dan Raley's story on the SI Husky Maven site.

He leaves with a 7-6 record and because he was fired without cause, UW will pay him the full remaining buyout of his contract — $9.9 million — which will be paid in monthly installments through January 2025.

“No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off,” Cohen said. “I am grateful for Jimmy's service to Washington, and we wish him the very best of luck."

Bob Gregory, who was defensive coordinator at Cal from 2002 through ’09, will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season. He handled that role Saturday in the Huskies’ 35-30 los to ASU.

The early field of potential replacements for Lake appears wide open right now. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic says BYU’s Kalani Sitake and Nevada’s Jay Norvell — both with former Pac-12 connections — and Fresno State’s Halen DeBoer could be candidates.

Athlon Sports published a list with 15 potential successors, including Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith, San Jose State’s Brent Brennan and, yes, Cal’s Justin Wilcox.

Wilcox worked as defensive coordinator at Washington in 2012 and ’13.

Jon Wilner of the Mercury News tweeted last week he believed Lake had coached his final game for the Huskies and UW would hire Wilcox within the month.

The Huskies are 4-6 this season and need wins at Colorado this Saturday and at home against Washington State on Friday, Nov. 26 to become bowl eligible.

WSU fired its coach, Nick Rolovich, last month for failing to comply with the state’s mask mandate, meaning that the Apple Cup rivalry game between the Cougars and Huskies will feature a pair of interim coaches.

Lake replaced Chris Petersen as the Huskies head coach after the 2019 season, and UW won the Pac-12 North title in 2020 before opting out of the league championship game and a bowl-game opportunity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season opened with a loss Montana, the school’s first-ever defeat to an FCS level team. The Huskies’ four wins this season were against teams — including Cal — with a combined record of 9-30. They are 0-5 against FBS teams with winning records.

Cover photo of Jimmy Lake by Joe Nicholson, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo