Justin Wilcox on Cal's COVID-19 Outbreak: `We Have Followed the Guidance'

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said he wouldn’t get into a “back-and-forth” with the city of Berkeley public health department about the COVID-19 outbreak on his team but defended his program as having followed the protocols as closely as possible.

“I will say we have followed the guidance based on our vaccinated population, and/or unvaccinated population, which was very small,” Wilcox said Wednesday evening in his first public remarks since Saturday’s game against USC was rescheduled to Dec. 4 because of the continuing spread of the disease within the team.

Berkeley public health released a statement on Tuesday that was critical of the football program’s adherence to safety guidelines. The city also reported there have been a total of 44 “lab-confirmed cases.”

“Cases emerged in an environment of ongoing failure to abide by public health measures,” the city said in its statement. “People in the program did not:

· Get tested when sick

· Stay home when sick

· Wear masks indoors”

Pressed to respond to that, Wilcox said he has never been alerted by anyone that his program has failed to follow the rules.

“Is everybody perfect in following every protocol? I don’t know that I could say that. We do the best that we can,” he said. “I have never had a meeting about the egregious non-compliance of our players. I haven’t had that meeting.

“Do we have to remind people from time to time to put their mask on? Have I been told that? Yeah, absolutely. And I would also think maybe there’s folks in the city of Berkeley walking down the street or going to church or dinner or whatever, maybe students on campus, that might fall into the same category.”

Wilcox said the Bears practiced with a limited number of players on Wednesday and will do so again Thursday. He hopes his roster is closer to full strength by Monday as preparation ramps up for the Big Game at Stanford.

Now that the team has had multiple people test positive — Cal-OSHA categorizes any workplace with more than 20 positive tests as a “major outbreak” — the protocols going forward have changed.

The Bears will be tested twice a week for the rest of the season, Wilcox said, and there are other changes, including their weight-lifting moved back outside, as it was a year ago. Team meals and workouts have faced adjustments.

Previously this fall, because Cal had 99 percent of its team vaccinated — with just two players, coaches or staff members unvaccinated, according to athletic director Jim Knowlton — those more stringent protocols were not required, Wilcox said.

Wilcox, citing privacy concerns, declined to say whether one of those two unvaccinated people was the first to test positive last week, triggering the series of tests that indicated the outbreak.

He also says in the video above that he’s unprepared to guess why the Bears had so many positive tests given their high vaccination rate. Cal is the first FBS team in the country who has had to cancel or reschedule a game this season because of COVID.

In the video at the top of this story, during his introductory remarks to what became a 50-minute Zoom call with nearly two dozen reporters, Wilcox provides an overview of where the Bears are at right now.

He stressed that the football program takes COVID-19 seriously and he’s optimistic about the Big Game on Nov. 20.

Wilcox acknowledged the issue is complicated, at one point listing off seven different jurisdictions that provide guidance on dealing with COVID-19. He also said that while he and his players were clear about protocols before any positive tests arose, things changed last week.

There was some confusion and frustration, much of it stemming from what he suggested were communication breakdowns he hopes will be improved.

"And not minimizing the impact of COVID-19 or its effect on individuals or communities, but I think some of the frustration from our team is when they look at their peers on campus . . . if the same standards are being applied. And when they look across college football, is it the same thing?” he said.

Cal provided a pair of seniors to talk with reporters, offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso and defensive back Daniel Scott. Both said they were frustrated at times over the last week, starting when 24 of their teammates were left home from the trip to play Arizona after testing positive.

Scott said he began this season feeling much better about things than a year ago. “I think there was a sense of security knowing how vaccinated our team was,” he said.

Given that, Scott called the outbreak “quite eye-opening.”

Daltoso said the events of recent days bring back the feelings of “being on edge” at all times a year ago, wondering who would be able to play in a game or even if there would be a game. Daltoso was available to play on just one of the team’s four games last year due to COVID protocols.

“With this coming into play, that is a little bit of the feeling at this moment,” he said, comparing the past week to last season. Daltoso talks about the mood in the video above.

Wilcox conceded, the Bears are not “out of the woods quite yet,” but several times reiterated a positive outlook. In the video above he asks Cal fans to “choose optimism.”

Wilcox acknowledged demonstrating frustration over the situation after Saturday’s 10-3 loss at Arizona.

Quizzed about whether the complications of coaching at Cal make the job any less enjoyable, Wilcox said, “I get great energy from our team. Even though people are disappointed, being around that group of guys, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Cover photo of Justin Wilcox

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo