Cal Football: Why Wilcox Went for First Down Instead of Late Field Goal

It was amazing the number of things Cal coach Justin Wilcox considered when he eschewed a field goal try in the fourth quarter while holding a 10-points lead, but he would have been in for a lot of second-guessing if the Bruins had rallied and won the game.

Here was the situation:

Cal heald a 28-18 lead and had the ball facing a fourth-and-8 at the UCLA 12-yard line with 9:57 left in the fourth quarter. A short field goal would have put Cal ahead by 13, but Wilcox opted to go for a first down. An incomplete pass left the margin at 10 and gave UCLA the ball at its 12 with 9:47 left in the fourth quarter.

In the video above Wilcox went through the things that shaped his decision.

He mentioned his defense, and the long field UCLA would face if the decision failed. He also considered a possible long UCLA runback on a kickoff that followed either kind of score. And there was also the fact that Cal has had place-kicking issues lately, with a lot of boots getting blocked. A blocked kick that is returned a long way could change the game in a hurry.

"Since we didn't get it, it's a bad decision, right?" Wilcox said.

But ultimately he said, "I'd do it again."

It didn't matter as Cal main tained its 10-point lead even when UCLA, behind backup quarterback Austin Burton, drove the Bruins to the Cal 2-yard line in the final minute before the Bears made a fourth-down stop.