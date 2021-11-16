Cal's Justin Wilcox Responds to Reports Washington Might Want Him

While Huskies seek replacement for fired Jimmy Lake, Bears head coach says he is fortunate to have the job he has

Cal coach Justin Wilcox was diplomatic and noncommittal on Tuesday when he responded to reports that Washington might be interested in him as the Huskies' next head football coach.

Washington fired Jimmy Lake on Sunday, and a number of reports indicated Wilcox, who was the Huskies' defensive coordinator in 2012-2013, might be a target of the Huskies' search for their next head coach.

"Here's what I'd say," Wilcox said Tuesday. "I'm very, very fortunate to have the job I have. I think extremely highly of of out players, not only their ability as football players, but I love coaching these guys, our staff that I get to work with.

"And a million people would love to have my job, and I don't take that for granted. In our profession it seems to be you're either on one of two lists, and that could change by the week."

Wilcox was referring to the fact that head football coaches are either in danger of losing their jobs or are in line to take a better job. Whether the Washington head coaching job is better than the Cal head job is debatable, but the barriers imposed on the Cal program by the pandemic the past two seasons could frustrate Wilcox, though he has never stated as much.

When asked whether he had any interest in the Washington job, Wilcox said the following:

"Getting into my own job security or other jobs, I just never talk about that. It doesn't serve anybody," he said. "Hypotheticals are not something I spend any time on.

"We just coach football and I love coaching these guys and coaching with our staff. I can say that."

This is what you would expect from the head coach of a 3-6 team with three games left to play, including Saturday's Big Game at Stanford. Whether Wilcox would be interested in the Washington vacancy after the 2021 season is over is unknown..

How serious Washington might be in pursuing Wilcox is speculation at this point, although a number of reports have put Wilcox among a handful of coaches Washington might be interested in speaking to about its head coaching vacancy.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News, who knows the Pac-12 as well as anyone, listed five people Washington might be interested in as its next head coach: Wilcox, Baylor head coach Dava Aranda, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.

Cover photo of Justin Wilcox by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

