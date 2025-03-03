Cade Campbell Hits 3 of Cal's 8 Home Runs vs. Santa Clara
The Cal baseball team flexed its muscles Sunday with a 19-3 win at Santa Clara in which the Bears tied a program record with eight home runs, three of them courtesy of Cade Campbell.
Campbell, a junior infielder from Lodi, also tripled and drove in five runs for the Bears (6-5), and tied the program standard with 15 total bases.
He became the fourth Golden Bear to hit three homers in a game, joining Kevin Maas, Matt Luke and Jon Zuber. Luke and Zuber had their big days in the same game, a win over George Mason on May 23, 1982.
Maas homered three times against Arizona State on April 26, 1986, contributing to the eight home runs Cal totaled on that date when the Bears scored 29 runs.
Augmenting Campbell’s big game Sunday were Al Birge with two homers and four RBIs, PJ Moutzouridis with a single, triple, home run and two RBIs, Darren Advincula with a two-run homer and Matthew Thomas with a solo shot.
"Our guys had a lot of fun playing the game today," coach Mike Neu said.
The Bears and Broncos conclude their four-game series Monday at 6 p.m. at Santa Clara’s Stephen Schott Stadium. Cal then begins its first ACC season on Friday with a three-game series at Duke.
Campbell homered in each of Cal’s first two games this season against Nevada — the first two of his career — but had not gone deep in eight games since until Sunday.
Campbell is now batting .400 (18 for 45). His five home runs are tied for third-most in the ACC and his .844 slugging percentage is No. 2.