Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 12 Max Homa

Golfer Homa appeals to different types of consumers. And he can fly, given the right golf shoe

Jake Curtis

Max Homa and his son Cam
Max Homa and his son Cam / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.

Cal alumus Max Homa is experiencing a bit of a slump on the PGA Tour at the moment, but at least he made the cut at this week’s PGA Championship and even had a second-round score of 64.  But not long ago he was ranked No. 5 in the world, and his clever Twitter posts and engaging personality made him one of the most popular golfers in the world.

He has across-the-board appeal, which is why he could do commercials for such varies subjects as whale watching, BMW and golf shoes.

The thoughtful Max Homa can do a commercial about whales in Hawaii and the importance of the sanctuary. That commercial can be seen here.

The sophisticated Max Homa can do a TV ad for BMW

But the real Max Homa – and the reason he is No. 12 on our list – is the one who can do a rather outlandish TV commercial for a golf shoe. This is the Max Homa we like best.

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

