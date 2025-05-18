Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 12 Max Homa
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
Cal alumus Max Homa is experiencing a bit of a slump on the PGA Tour at the moment, but at least he made the cut at this week’s PGA Championship and even had a second-round score of 64. But not long ago he was ranked No. 5 in the world, and his clever Twitter posts and engaging personality made him one of the most popular golfers in the world.
He has across-the-board appeal, which is why he could do commercials for such varies subjects as whale watching, BMW and golf shoes.
The thoughtful Max Homa can do a commercial about whales in Hawaii and the importance of the sanctuary. That commercial can be seen here.
The sophisticated Max Homa can do a TV ad for BMW
But the real Max Homa – and the reason he is No. 12 on our list – is the one who can do a rather outlandish TV commercial for a golf shoe. This is the Max Homa we like best.
