Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 14 Keenan Allen
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ad, but the number of commercials involving a given Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
Keenan Allen caught 205 passes for 2,570 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three years at Cal from 2010 through 2012, and he is a six-time Pro Bowl selection in his 12 years in the NFL. We still don't know what team he will play for in 2025.
It’s hard to believe he was rated higher as a safety prospect than as a wide receiver prospect coming out of Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s not hard to believe he was chosen for an engaging TV ad about fatherhood.
No. 14 Keenan Allen
Often considered underrated as a pro, Allen was featured in the Bleacher Report TV ad Grid Iron Underrated, which can be seen here.
However, it is this 2020 television commercial about fatherhood that lands him in the No. 14 spot on our list of the top 20 TV commercials featuring Cal athletes. The entire ad can be seen here:
