Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 17 Gregory Peck
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ad, but the number of commercials involving a given Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
Gregory Peck barely meets the criteria for inclusion in these rankings, but technically he qualifies as a Cal athlete since he was a member of Cal’s junior varsity rowing team in the 1937 and 1938.
Known as Eldred Peck during his days at Cal (his middle name was Gregory), the Academy Award-winning actor said the skills he learned as a rower -- rhythm, harmony, balance – helped him succeed as an actor.
His fame as a distinguished actor and his deep voice made him an ideal candidate to do TV public service announcements telling Americans to save energy, ads that aired 45 years ago.
No. 17: Gregory Peck
Peck saying "Let's not blow it, America" carries gravitas
Peck makes his pitch sounding like Atticus Finch in this one:
