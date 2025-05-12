Cal Sports Report

Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 18 Jonny Moseley

Moseley may be the most famous freestyle skier, giving him an avenue to do ads for Toyota, Sprint and others

Jake Curtis

Jonny Moseley (right) at the 2018 Olympics
Jonny Moseley (right) at the 2018 Olympics / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ad, but the number of commercials involving a given Cal athlete is given some weight as well.

You may not have known that 1998 Olympic gold-medal-winning freestyle skier Jonny Moseley went to Cal.

Well, he graduated from Cal in 2007, well after he was named 1998 Sportsman of the Year by the U.S. Olympic Committee, five years after he hosted Saturday Night Live, and five years after he gave a commencement convocation address at Cal.

Ski Magazine named him as one of the 10 most influential skiers of all time, so it's not surprising he became an attractive pitchman for TV commercials.

No. 18: Jonny Moseley

A spot for Toyota that aired in December 2023, which shows the staying power of his fame

Something called "culture cravings," sponsored by a .sandwich company

Another "culture cravings" ad, and both of these Sunway spots aired during the 2018 Winter Olympics. Now it makes sense:

And a 2016 TV ad for Squaw Valley

And last, but not least, is this humorous TV ad for Sprint that aired about two decades ago

