Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 4 Tony Gonzalez
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
Tony Gonzalez is the best tight end in the history of football, and he began at Cal. He actually preferred basketball and became a starter in the Bears postseason when they reached the Sweet 16 in 1997. Gonzalez is one of two former Cal players in the Football Hall of Fame, and his fame, good looks and TV presence made him perfect for TV commercials.
No. 4 Tony Gonzalez
Gonzalez showed his versatility by playing both football and basketball at Cal and he demonstrated his versatility as a TV spokesman by doing commercials for a variety of products, including pistachios (view here), Modelo beer (view here), Yukon automobiles (view here), and even scalp therapy.
Scalp therapy? Yep, and watch this video and you see why it makes sense:
And there are more.
Gonzalez proclaims himself “smooth as butter” in this ad for a video game:
He joins some other NFL stars (one of whom forgot to wear pants) for this Frito-Lay ad:
Gonzalez shows his acting chops in this commercial for TiVo:
