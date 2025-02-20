Cal Club Ice Hockey Team Ousted From West Regional in OT
Cal's club ice hockey team had its season ended on Thursday when the Bears lost to Texas 5-4 in overtime in a first-round game of the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II West Regional Tournament in Westminster, Colorado.
The Bears went unbeaten through the regular season and had a 27-0 record going into the Pac-8 championship game two weeks ago. They lost that game to Washington 7-5, but still received an invitation to the West Regionals.
The 12th-seeded Bears had a 3-2 lead on ninth-seeded Texas in the Regional on Thursday, but the third period ended with the score tied 4-4.
Texas scored the winning goal in overtime to end Cal's bid to reach the national championships for the first time since 1996. Ice hockey is a club sport at Cal, and the Bears finished with a record of 27-2.
