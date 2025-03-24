Cal Earns Top Seed in West Regional of National Rugby Playoffs
By virtue of itys victory over Saint Mary's this past Saturday,l Cal has been awarded the No. 1 seed in the West region of the national college rugby championship playoffs.
The Golden Bears will play their opening match of the playoffs on Saturday, April 5, in Berkeley against eighth-seeded Colorado State. The Bears did not face the Rams this season, but Cal will favored to advance.
If Cal wins its opener it would play a second-round game on April 12 against the winner of a first-round game between Arizona and Cal Poly.
Cal (11-1) is projected to reach the April 19 West final, where its opponent is likely to be Saint Mary's
The top seed in the East is Life, which is ranked No. 1 in the country. The second seed in the East is Navy, which handed Cal its only loss.
The winners of the East and West regions will meet in the national championship game on May 3 in Indianapolis.
Cal last reached the national championship game in 2023 and last won the national championship in 2011. However, Cal won the Varsity Cup in 2017 and that carried the title of a national championship.