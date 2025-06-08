Cal Sports Report

Cal Grad Jack Alexy Wins 50 Freestyle at Swimming Nationals

Alexy won his second event in Indianapolis and recorded the fastest time in the world this season

Jake Curtis

Jack Alexy swims the 50-meter freestyle at the Nationals
Jack Alexy swims the 50-meter freestyle at the Nationals / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Recent Cal graduate Jack Alexy won his second gold medal of the 2025 Swimming National Championships on Saturday  by finishing first in the 50-meter freestyle in Indianapolis and clocking the fastest time in the world this season in the process.

Alexy earned the top seed in the morning session, then finished first in the finals with a lifetime best time of 21.36 in the event.

Alexy has qualified for two events at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, which starts July 11.  He qualified in both the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle by winning both events in Indianapolis.

Former Golden Bears swimmer Trenton Jullian recorded a personal best time of 1:57.59 in the 200-meter individual medley to finish third in the event.

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Other Sports