Cal Grad Jack Alexy Wins 50 Freestyle at Swimming Nationals
Alexy won his second event in Indianapolis and recorded the fastest time in the world this season
In this story:
Recent Cal graduate Jack Alexy won his second gold medal of the 2025 Swimming National Championships on Saturday by finishing first in the 50-meter freestyle in Indianapolis and clocking the fastest time in the world this season in the process.
Alexy earned the top seed in the morning session, then finished first in the finals with a lifetime best time of 21.36 in the event.
Alexy has qualified for two events at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, which starts July 11. He qualified in both the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle by winning both events in Indianapolis.
Former Golden Bears swimmer Trenton Jullian recorded a personal best time of 1:57.59 in the 200-meter individual medley to finish third in the event.
Published