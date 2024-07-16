Cal Pitcher Christian Becerra Taken by Twins in MLB Draft
Right-handed pitcher Christian Becerra became the third Cal player to be take in the Major League Baseball draft when he was selected inn the 12th round by the Minnesota Twins Tuesday.
Becerra is from Studio City, Calif., and was the 368th overall pick in the 20-round in the MLB draft, which will conclude Tuesday.
Becerra was primarily used as a starter in 2023 as a sophomore, when he went 2-5 with a 6.29 earned-run average with 53 strikeouts and 18 walks. But he was returned to a reliever role this past season as a junior, when he went 4-1 with a 3.68 ERA, four saves, 57 strikeouts and 14 walks.
"Christian adjusted nicely when we moved him into the bullpen last season after primarily being a starter in 2023," Cal head coach Mike eu said in a statement released by Cal. "He had some strong performances down the stretch and by the end of the 2024 campaign, he was definitely one of our most reliable relievers."
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport