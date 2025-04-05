Cal Rugby: Bears Easily Advance in National Championship Playoffs
Cal advanced to the semifinals of the West Regional of the D1A national college rugby championships by blowing past eighth-seeded Colorado State 76-7 on Saturday afternoon at Cal’s Witter Rugby Field.
Next Saturday, the Bears will host the West Regional semifinals against the winner of the first-round game between Caly Poly and Arizona. If Cal wins that game, it will advance to the West Regional finals on Saturday, April 14, also in Berkeley. That regional final may be against second-seeded Saint Mary’s.
The winner of the West Regional will face the winner of the East Regional in the national championship game in Indianapolis on May 3. Life University and Navy are the top two seeds iin the East, and Navy handed Cal is only loss in rugby XVs.
The Bears (11-1) are the top seeds in the West, and are ranked No. 3 in the nation by RugbyHawk and No. 4 in the Goff Rugby Report.
The Bears were not expected to have any trouble against Colorado State, but it might have been even easier than anticipated.
Cal took control from the outset and held a 45-7 lead at halftime. With a number of substitutes playing in the second half, the Bears extended their lead to 62-7 16 minutes into the second half.
Recent articles:
Some donors want Ron Rivera to have complete oversight with football program
We look deeper at new Cal OC Bryan Harsin and the offense he will field
Discus world-recordholder Mykolas Alekna ready to begin his final Cal season
EJ Caminong making it a 3-way battle for the Cal quarterback job