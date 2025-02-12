Cal's Club Ice Hockey Team Gets a Berth in Regionals
Cal's club ice hockey team suffered its first loss of the season in the Pac-8 championship game on Sunday, but the Bears' season is not over.
On Tuesday, the American Collegiate Hockey Association announced the teams that will be participating in the four 12-team regional tournaments, and Cal received an invitation to the West Regional tournament, to be held February 21-23 in Westminster, Colorado.
Cal (27-1) received the No. 12 seed and will face ninth-seeded Texas in its first-round on February 21. If it wins that game, the Bears will advance to the second round on February 22 with the final day being February 23. Interestingly, Cal is seeded higher than Washington, which beat Cal in the Pac-8 finals 7-5.
You will note there is no No. 1 or No. 2 seeds in the regional tournament, and that's because the top two seeds in each regional bypass the regional tournament and advance directly to the national championships to be held March 13-25 in Maryland Heights, Missouri, just outside St. Louis.
Cal is hoping to advance to the nationals for the first time since 1996.
