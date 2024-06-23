Cal's David Foster Into 100m Semifinals at Olympic Track Trials
Cal rising senior David Foster advanced to the semifinal round in the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.
Foster ran 10.26 seconds to finish fourth in his first-round heat. The top five finishers in each of five heats and the next two fastest times advanced to Sunday’s three semifinal races.
The finals will be held Sunday night, with the top three finishers earning berths in the event at the Paris Olympics this summer.
Noah Lyles delivered the day’s fastest time at 9.92 while Christian Coleman ran 9.99.
Foster set a Cal program record this season with a 10.14 clocking and also ran a wind-aided 9.91 at the NCAA West Regionals.
ROGERS, PURCHASE SHINE AT MADRID: Former Cal teammates Camryn Rogers and Anna Purchase finished 1-2 in the women’s hammer throw at the Madrid Meeting, a Continental Tour Silver event on Friday.
Rogers, the reigning world champion for Canada and former three-time NCAA winner for the Bears, won the event with a throw of 255 feet, 1 inch (77.76 meters), equaling the season-best mark she used to win the Prefontaine Classic last month.
Purchase, who graduated from Cal in 2023, was second with a season-best of 235-6 (71.79 meters) While Rogers is assured of competing in the Olympics for the second time, Purchase, a 24-year-old from England still is attempting to qualify for the Paris Games.