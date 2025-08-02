Cal's Jack Alexy Wins 4 Medals, Helps Set Record at World Swim

Cal Sports Report

Cal alum Jack Alexy won a gold medal and helped the U.S. set a world record in the mixed 4x100-meter freestyle relay Saturday at the World Aquatics Championships at Singapore.

The 22-year-old, who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, gave the U.S. a lead with his opening-leg time of 46.91 seconds and teammates Patrick Sammon, Katie Douglas and Torri Huske brought home gold with a record time of 3:18.48.

The foursome eclipsed the existing record of 3:18.83, set by Australia in 2023. It was just the second world record set at the Singapore meet.

Alexy won a total of four medals at the meet, two years after he took home five medals. He was a gold medalist in the men’s 4x100 free relay at the Paris Games.

Alexy’s other medals this week at Singapore: 

— He won silver in the 100 free, clocking 46.92 — virtually the same time in swam to open the mixed relay. He finished behind Romania’s David Popovici, who set European and meet records of 46.51.

— Alexy won bronze in the 50 free with a time of 21.46. Australia’s Cameron McEvoy won the race in 21.14.

— Alexy captured bronze in the men’s 4x100 free relay, contributing an opening leg of 47.24 to the foursome’s mark of 3:09.64. Australia won in a meet-record time of 3:08.97.

A 6-foot-8 native of Mendham, NJ, Alexy completed his collegiate career with the Bears last spring. He was a 21-time All-American and contributed to Cal’s 2022 and ’23 NCAA championship teams.

