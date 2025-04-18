Cal's Mya Lauzon Captures Third Place on Balance Beam at NCAAs
Cal senior Mya Lauzon closed out a decorated college gymnastics career by earning third place on the balance beam at the NCAA championships at Forth Worth, Texas on Thursday night.
It was second straight year Lauzon has delivered a bronze-medal performance on the beam at the NCAAs.
A native of Kent, Washington, who won ACC Gymnast of the Year honors this season, scored 9.95 for her routine, including a perfect 10 score from one of the six judges.
Lauzon also finished in a tie for sixth in the floor exercise at 9.9125, meaning she scored at least 9.90 in every floor routine she did this season.
Lauzon won 32 individual event titles this season, including taking a share of both the floor exercise and balance beam crowns at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional two weeks ago.
Senior Maddie Williams, in the uneven bars, was left with a 9.525 score after a mistake in her landing. Williams finished second in the all-around at the regionals.
