Cal's Mya Lauzon Honored as ACC Gymnast of the Year
The Cal women’s gymnastics team made quite a splash in its debut season in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
On the heels of winning the regular-season ACC title, the Bears finished second at the conference championship meet and senior Mya Lauzon collected a share of three individual titles and was named ACC Gymnast of the Year.
Cal co-coaches Elisbeth Crandall-Howell and Justin Howell were given the Co-Head Coaches of the Year award.
The Bears, who have now won four straight regular-season crowns (the first three in the Pac-12), finished a close second at the ACC meet in Greensboro, NC.
Cal scored 197.650 points while tying their highest finish in a conference championship meet. Stanford won with 197.775 points while North Carolina was third at 197.225.
Lauzon, a native of Kent, Washington, shared the all-around title (39.625) and also tied for first in the balance beam (9.90) and floor exercise (9.95). She became the first Cal women’s gymnast to win multiple conference titles in the same season and the first to be named Gymnast of the Year.
She shared the floor exercise crown with teammate Maddie Williams, a senior from Vacaville, California.
Lauzon, Williams, eMjae Frazier, a junior from Erial, N.J., and Annalise Newman-Achee, a sophomore from Brooklyn, NY, all posted 9.95 routines on the uneven bars to share the bronze medal. That allowed the Bears to record a season-best score of 49.625 points in the event.
Cal wil llearn Monday its destination for its NCAA Regional, which will take place on April 4 or April 5.