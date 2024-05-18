Cal's Second Straight Walk-Off Win Completes Baseball Sweep of Washington
Cal’s baseball team pulled off its second extra-inning, walk-off win in two days to beat Washington 4-3 on Saturday and complete the three-game sweep of the Huskies in Berkeley.
The Bears finished the regular season with a 34-18 overall record, including 17-13 in the Pac-12. Cal begins play in the nine-team, Pac-12 tournament on Tuesday in Arizona, and a good showing in that event could boost the Bears into a berth in the NCAA tournament.
Cal entered Saturday’s game with an RPI ranking of No. 65, which is the fourth best in the Pac-12. The Bears finished the regular season by winning eight of their final nine games, and the sweep of Washington certainly helped Cal’s postseason hopes.
And the Bears did in dramatic style.
On Friday, Peyton Schulze’s home run in the bottom of the 11th inning gave Cal a 6-5 victory, and on Saturday, Seth Gwynn’s two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the 10th provided Cal with the 4-3 win.
Washington had tied the score 3-3 on Cam Clayton’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth, but the Bears weathered that heartbreak to win in it in the 10th.
Rodney Green Jr. went 3-for-5 for Cal, and his solo home run in the bottom of the seventh provided the Bears’ first run and tied the game 1-1. A bases-loaded walk later that inning put Cal ahead 2-1, and Gwynn’s sacrifice fly in the eighth made it 3-1 before Clayton’s home sent the game into extra innings.