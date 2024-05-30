Cal Track & Field: Mykolas Alekna Wins Decisively at Oslo
World-recordholder Mykolas Alekna of Cal remains undefeated in his approach to the Paris Olympics this summer.
The 21-year-old Lithuanian improved to 4-0 vs. international competition, winning at the Bislett Games Diamond League meet at Oslo, Norway on Thursday.
Alekna, who is redshirting this season in preparation for the Games, threw the discus 232 feet, 7 inches (70.91 meters) to easily top a field that includes what is expected to be his primary competition at Paris.
He won by a margin of nearly 11 feet over runner-up Matthew Denny of Australia, who threw 221-10 (67.61). Sweden’s Daniel Stahl, the 31-year-old Tokyo Olympics champion and two-time world champion, was third at 66.80 (219-2).
Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh, 25, the 2022 world champ and the silver medalist last summer, managed just fifth place with a throw of 213-8 (65.12). That’s 22 feet off his best.
Alekna is scheduled to return to action Sunday at Stockholm, another Diamond League meet, where Stahl is bound to have a big cheering section of home-town fans.
The son of two-time Olympic champ Virgilijus Alekna broke the world record on April 14 with a season-opening toss of 243-11 (74.35) at Ramona, Okla.
He followed that with a Diamond League win at Marrakesh, where he also topped 70 meters, throwing 231-11 (70.70). Last week Alekna won a smaller competition at Johvi, Estonia, throwing 225-9 (68.82).