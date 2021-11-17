Nikolaos Papanikolaou, Top-Ranked Cal to Chase Conference, NCAA Water Polo Titles

The postseason begins this weekend with the MPSF tournament at Stanford.

Cal’s top-ranked water polo team begins the rigorous postseason this weekend at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation tournament at Stanford.

The Bears (20-2), powered by a high-scoring offense triggered by two-time MPSF Player of the Year Nikolaos Papanikalaou, were the regular season conference champs and are seeded No. 1 this weekend.

A trip to the NCAA championships, two weeks from now at UCLA, is nearly assured, although only the MPSF champion is given an automatic berth.

The way the Bears are playing right now sends them to Stanford was great momentum. They have averaged 15.8 goals over the past five games, including a shocking 16-9 rout of defending national champion UCLA — the most goals the Bruins have allowed in a game since 2008.

“Last weekend I think was an outlier,” said Kirk Everist, who on Wednesday earned MPSF Coach of the Year honors for the third time. “You’re not going to see that kind of a score in any of our games against any of these teams again.”

Everist talks in the video above about the challenges of the postseason that lie ahead and the high level his Golden Bears are playing.

Cal, Stanford, UCLA and USC dominate collegiate water polo. The four California schools have combined to win every NCAA title since 1998, with the Bears prevailing three times during that span, most recently in 2016.

The Bears get a bye into Saturday morning’s semifinal, likely against Stanford. USC and UCLA are expected to meet in the other semifinal, with the winners settling the MPSF title on Sunday.

“All four have a chance of winning a national championship if they can just get to that game,” Everist said.

It’s been 15 years since Cal won the MPSF crown.

“It’s a big weekend for us,” Everist said. “We were able to win the regular season and get the No. 1 seed, which is great. That puts you in a good spot for NCAA selection. Obviously the only way you’re automatically in is to win the (MPSF) tournament.”

Cal's three MPSF award winners Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

It doesn’t hurt that the Bears have their own water polo version of the Greek Freak. Giannis Antetokounmpo, a 6-foot-11 native of Athens with remarkable quickness, agility and strength, has earned that nickname in NBA circles. The 26-year-old owns two MVP awards and last year led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA title.

Papanikalaou, who also grew up in Athens, brings his own special set of qualifications to his sport. He led the MPSF in goals this season with 60 — 16 more than any other player — but his game is broader than merely scoring.

Here’s how his coach describes him:

“He’s able to get shots off very quickly. He’s efficient. Papa is always looking to score. And he can score in tight windows. He is very athletic. He’s got great hands. He’s 245 pounds, depending on the day and lunch. And he’s probably one of our faster swimmers. And then he adds defense. That sets him apart from a lot of the centers I’ve seen in the past.”

More in the video above from Everist about Papanikolaou.

Water polo is different than basketball, according to Papanikalaou, because defenses can dictate so much more in his game.

“It’s not like basketball. In the NBA, the superstars can’t be guarded,” he said. “With a good zone in water polo, when the defense knows what they’re doing, they can easily stop it. I’ve seen everything.”

Despite that, Papanikalaou says he’s been successful because of his his teammates, starting with Jack Deely, who led the MPSF in assists (44) and points (87), and joined him on the all-conference first team.

“If I don’t get the right passes — because there’s not a lot of space — it’s very difficult for me to do anything,” he said, saying that Deely makes it work for him.

“We have a really good connection with each other. I think he gave me 90 percent of my goals off his assists. Maybe I’m exaggerating, but that’s how it feels.”

Everist and Papanikalaou both see the Bears coming together as a team, especially offensively.

Freshmen Roberto Valera — the MPSF Newcomer of the Year — and Max Casabella arrived from Spain three weeks into the college season after playing in the World Junior tournament. Three Americans on the Cal roster did the same.

“We’re starting to get to know each other a lot better,” Papanikalaou said.

“As a coach I’m starting to figure them out,” Everist added. “And as players they’re starting to get a little better rhythm with each other.”

Papanikolaou talks in the video above about what's involved scoring in water polo.

.

Everist said the balance among the four teams at the team suggests anything can happen this weekend.

“As usual, in our sport and in our conference, what happened the week before doesn’t really travel much,” he said. “Anybody can beat anybody on a given day. We start at zero-zero.”

But he likes the hand he’s been dealt.

“We’ve got really high-end talent,” Everist said. “Papanikolaou is one of the best collegiate centers that I’ve seen.”

Papanikolaou, who still has two more years of eligibility (thanks to the NCAA giving all athletes an extra one because of COVID-19), has scored 140 goals in his three seasons.

Scoring the goal that matters most keeps Papanikolaou focused on the weeks ahead.

“Every athlete’s greatest passion . . . you dream about being in the final of the NCAA championship and it’s tied and you score a crucial goal,” he imagined. “You go crazy.”

Cover photo of Cal junior Nikolaos Papanikolaou by Catharyn Haynes, KLC fotos

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo