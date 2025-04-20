Cal Women's Rugby Squad Falls Short in National Title Game
Bears club rugby team loses to rival Stanford in championship match on Cardinal's home field
Cal’s women’s rugby club team reached the title game of the College Rugby Association of America Division I national championships for the first time, but the Golden Bears lost to rival Stanford 57-25 in the championship game played at Stanford on Saturday night.
Cal had upset Grand Canyon University 17-8 in the quarterfinals, then eliminated Claremont 43-10 in the semifinals to advance to the finals in the D1 XV national championship.
This was Stanford’s second victory over Cal this season after beating the Golden Bears 36-21 at Stanford back in February.
This is the second straight national club rugby championship for the Cardinal women.
