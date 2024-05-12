Cal Sports Report

Cal Women's Water Polo, Chasing 1st NCAA Crown, Takes on No. 1 UCLA in Title Match

Golden Bears knock off No. 2 seed Hawaii 9-6 in the tournament semifinals.

Jeff Faraudo

Cal's Maryn Dempsey
Cal's Maryn Dempsey / Photo by Cathryn Hayne, KLC fotos
In this story:

The Cal women’s water polo team is one victory away from its first-ever national championship.

The third-seeded Bears knocked off No. 2 Hawaii 9-6 in the semifinals of NCAA tournament at Cal’s Spieker Aquatics Complex on Saturday.

Cal, playing in the NCAA title game for the first time since 2011, will face unbeaten, top-seeded UCLA, a 10-8 winner over two-time defending national champion Stanford in the first semifinal.

The Bears (19-7) lost both regular-season matches vs. the Bruins (25-0), who are seeking their eighth NCAA crown.

The title-game match will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Cal women hope to add a championship to the three in a row the men’s program has claimed.

Maryn Dempsey, Cal’s first-team All-MPSF standout, scored three goals, including two in the second period, when the Bears outscored Hawaii 6-2 to take an 8-3 lead into halftime.

Dempsey, who leads the Bears with 45 goals, scored twice in the team’s 14-7 quarter-final round win over Fresno State.

Claire Rowell, Julia Bonaquidi, Elena Flynn, Rozanne Voorvelt, Julianne Snyder and Feline Voordouw each scored once on Saturday.

Isabel Williams, the Bears’ three-time all-conference goaltender, had 14 saves as Cal held Hawaii to a season-low goals total. She’ll face a stiff challenge Sunday against a UCLA team that averages 13.6 goals per game.

Published |Modified
Jeff Faraudo

JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 