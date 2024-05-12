Cal Women's Water Polo, Chasing 1st NCAA Crown, Takes on No. 1 UCLA in Title Match
The Cal women’s water polo team is one victory away from its first-ever national championship.
The third-seeded Bears knocked off No. 2 Hawaii 9-6 in the semifinals of NCAA tournament at Cal’s Spieker Aquatics Complex on Saturday.
Cal, playing in the NCAA title game for the first time since 2011, will face unbeaten, top-seeded UCLA, a 10-8 winner over two-time defending national champion Stanford in the first semifinal.
The Bears (19-7) lost both regular-season matches vs. the Bruins (25-0), who are seeking their eighth NCAA crown.
The title-game match will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.
The Cal women hope to add a championship to the three in a row the men’s program has claimed.
Maryn Dempsey, Cal’s first-team All-MPSF standout, scored three goals, including two in the second period, when the Bears outscored Hawaii 6-2 to take an 8-3 lead into halftime.
Dempsey, who leads the Bears with 45 goals, scored twice in the team’s 14-7 quarter-final round win over Fresno State.
Claire Rowell, Julia Bonaquidi, Elena Flynn, Rozanne Voorvelt, Julianne Snyder and Feline Voordouw each scored once on Saturday.
Isabel Williams, the Bears’ three-time all-conference goaltender, had 14 saves as Cal held Hawaii to a season-low goals total. She’ll face a stiff challenge Sunday against a UCLA team that averages 13.6 goals per game.