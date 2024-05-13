Cal Women's Water Polo Falls to Unbeaten UCLA in NCAA Title Game
The Cal women’s water polo team was tied late in the third period against top-seeded UCLA late in the third period of their NCAA championship match at Spieker Aquatics Complex on Sunday night.
But the unbeaten Bruins outscored the Bears 4-1 the rest of the way and pocketed a 7-4 victory, spoiling Cal’s hopes of claiming its first national title in the sport.
The Bruins completed a 26-0 season that included three wins over the Bears and claimed their eighth NCAA title.
Third-seeded Cal — playing in the national title game for the first time since 2011, and just the second time ever — beat Fresno State 14-7 in Friday’s quarterfinal and upended No. 2 Hawaii 9-6 in the semifinals on Saturday.
Cal scored first against the Bruins on a goal by three-time All-MPSF star Maryn Dempsey with 2:36 left in the opening period. UCLA tied on a goal by Anneliese Miller with 15 seconds left in the quarter, and the Bruins never trailed again.
UCLA’s Natasha Kieckhafer scored for a 2-1 lead with 4:59 left in the second. Cal tied the score when Rozanne Voorvelt found the net with 3:31 to play before halftime.
UCLA took 3-2 lead on goal by Genoa Rossi with 7:34 left in the third period before Cal tied the score one last time on a power-play goal by Maddie DeMattia with an assist by Rozanne Voorvelt with 2:56 left.
The Bruins began to take charge when Panni Szeged scored with 43 seconds left in the third for a 4-3 edge.
Consecutive goals by Panni Szegedi with 5:07 left and Taylor Smith with 2:04 remaining pushed the margin to 6-3.
Cal got one more goal, on a shot by DeMattia off a pass from Abbie McGee with 32 seconds showing.
It took just nine more seconds for UCLA to answer, with Szegedi making it 7-4 with 23 seconds to play.
Cal outshot UCLA 35-34 but Bruins freshman goaltender Lauren Steele, the MPSF Freshman of the Year, had 17 saves. Cal all-conference goaltender Isabel Williams had 11 saves and one steal.