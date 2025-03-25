Cal Women Seeded No. 6 into NCAA Gymnastics Championships
The Cal women’s gymnastics team has qualified for a 12th consecutive postseason appearance, earning a No 6 seed in the NCAA Championships.
The Bears will begin their journey at the Tuscaloosa Regional, hosted by the University of Alabama on April 4 and 6.
Cal competes on April 4 against No. 11 Alabama, North Carolina and Iowa at 11 a.m. PT. The top two finishers in the quad competition qualify for the Sunday, April 6 final.
The other side of the bracket has No. 3 Florida, No. 14 Oregon State, North Carolina State, and the winner of a play-in meeting between Clemson and Rutgers.
The two highest finishers in the Tuscaloosa final advance to the NCAA championship round, April 17 and 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Four of the five ACC teams that were named to the NCAA field will compete at Tuscaloosa.
LSU secured the No. 1 overall seed and will compete in the Pennsylvania regional. Oklahoma is No. 2 and was placed in the Seattle regional. Utah is the No. 4 seed and will host a regional in Salt Lake City. A total of 36 schools will compete at the four regionals, including 16 that were seeded.
Cal hosted the regionals last season, winning the meet on the way to a runner-up finish at the nationals.
Cal also won the 2023 Pittsburgh regional, beating top-seeded Florida while qualifying for the NCAA nationals.
The Bears finished second last weekend the ACC championships after completing an undefeated regular season. Senior Mya Lauzon was named ACC Gymnast of the Year.
