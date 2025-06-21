Camryn Rogers Beats High-Quality Hammer Field in Finland
Cal alum and reigning Olympic champion Camryn Rogers won the women’s hammer throw at a meet in Kourtane, Finland on Saturday, beating a field that included four of the top six finishers at the Paris Games last summer.
Rogers threw 250 feet, 10 inches (76.45 meters) to win for the fourth time in five meets this season. Competing in a Continental Tour meet, she was well off her season-best mark of 256-4 (78.14).
The 26-year-old Canadian beat two-time Olympian and Finnish national-recordholder Krista Tervo, who had a best throw of 249-7 (76.08). Sixth at the Paris Olympics, Tervo is now 1-8 in head-to-head competitions vs. Rogers.
Silja Kosonen of Finland, who was fifth at Paris, placed third on Saturday with a mark of 239-2 (72.90). She is 1-12 all-time vs. Rogers.
American Annette Nneka Echikunwoke, the silver medalist behind Rogers last summer, finished fourth at 237-5 (72.36). Rogers stayed perfect in 11 all-time meetings vs. Echikunwoke.
On Friday in a Diamond League meet at Paris, former Cal runner Georgia Hunter Bell ran a season-best time of 3 minutes, 58.06 seconds while finishing sixth in the 1,500 meters.
Bell, 31, is coming off a 2024 comeback season in which she won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and set a British national record in the 1,500.
