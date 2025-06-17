Camryn Rogers Wins Hammer in Finland, Avenges Rare Loss
Reigning Olympic champion Camryn Rogers avenged a rare defeat, winning the women’s hammer throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old Cal grad threw 244 feet, 8 inches (74.59 meters) to claim victory at the competition that is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.
All three of her legal throws topped the field, with Finland’s Silja Kosonen finishing second at 240-2 (73.21). Kosonen prevailed over Rogers in their most recent meeting, June 3 at Bergen, Norway — Rogers’ only defeat in four meets this season.
The Canadian record-holder, who won three NCAA titles during Cal career, has won nine of 11 competitions since the start of 2024 and 18 of 22 the past three years.
Rogers’ throw Tuesday was shy of her season-best mark of 256-4 (78.14), which was the second-best throw of her career.
She is ranked No.1 globally by World Athletics’ point system and her career-best mark of 257-11 (78.62) places her No. 6 on the all-time world list.
American Janee’ Kassanavoid was third at Turku with a mark of 240-0 (73.15) and 39-year-old world-recordholder and three-time Olympic champion Anita Włodarczyk of Poland took fourth with a season-best throw of 238-10 (72.81).
Rogers’ season will culminate at the World Championships at Tokyo in September, when she will attempt to defend the title she won at Budapest in 2023.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Jim Knowlton retires as Cal athletic director
There is a lot we still don't know about Cal's long-term AD plans