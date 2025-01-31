Collin Morikawa Climbs to a Tie for 13th at AT&T Pebble Beach
Collin Morikawa recovered from a rough finish on Thursday by firing a 5-under 67 in the second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and has climbed into a tie for 13th place.
The 27-year-old Cal grad was tied for 36th place after three straight bogeys on his back nine of the first round. But he played a bogey-free round Friday to move up 22 spots at the halfway point of the $20 million event.
Sepp Straka of Austria is the second-round leader at minus-14 after shooting a 7-under 65 for the second day in a row. Morikawa is six strokes back at 8 under.
First-round leader Russell Henley and Cam Davis share second place at 11 under, with five more players tied for fourth place.
Morikawa made birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 5, 13 and 15. Six other golfers, including Rory McIlroy, are even with Morikawa at minus-8.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 2-under 70 on Friday and is tied for 20th at minus-7.
One-time Cal golfer Byeong Hun An, 33,who began the day tied for 61st place, moved to a shoe of 47th after a second-round69 that included birdies on 14, 15, 16 and 18. He made par on eight consecutive holes after making the turn to No. 1 but his round finished with a bogey on the ninth hole.
Cal grad Max Homa, 34, who also was tied for 61st after Thursday, shot an even-par 72 in the second round and has slipped to a tie for 66th, 13 strokes off the lead.