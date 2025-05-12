Collin Morikawa's Final Round 68 Lands Him a Tie for 17th at Truist
Cal alum Collin Morikawa climbed nine spots after a rough third round, firing a 2-under 68 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 17th place at the Trust Championship in Philadelphia.
Fellow Golden Bear Max Homa wound up tied for 30th at the tournament held on the Wissahickon Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, and one-time Cal golfer Byeong Hun An shared 34th place.
Sepp Straka shot a final-round 68 and posted a two-stroke victory at minus-16 to take home a first prize of $3.6 million. Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry shared second place at 14 under and each won $1,760,000 from the $20 million overall purse.
The Truist traditionally is held at Quail Hollow Club at Charlotte, NC, but the PGA Championship will be held this week at that facility.
Morikawa, ranked No. 4 in the world, began the week with a 7-under 63, then followed that with rounds of 70, 72 and 68. He carded four birdies and two bogeys on Sunday to complete four rounds at minus-7, earning $270,500.
Homa, whose world ranking has skidded to No. 74, started strong in Philly with rounds of 66 and 68. He posted a 71 on Sunday that featured just a single birdie, to finish at minus-5 to collect $125,375.
An shot an even-par 70 in the final round to close at 4 under, worth $95,063. He had a trio of birdies but also a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 18th hole.
