Former Cal Golfer Michael Kim Chases His First PGA Win Since 2018
Former Cal golfer Michael Kim, chasing his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, has played bogey-free golf though 54 at the Phoenix Open.
And it’s left the 31-year-old in a four-way tie for second place through Saturday’s third round five strokes back of leader Thomas Detry.
Kim, who was Cal’s first national collegiate player of the year in 2013, was a teammate of Max Homa and turned pro after season season.
He won the 2018 John Deere Classic but a year later missed the cut on 19 of 20 events he entered, eventually sliding to No. 502 in the official world golf rankings.
After making just nine cuts in 30 starts in 2021, Kim lost his full PGA Tour card. He regained his status in time for the 2022-23 season and now has a chance to make some noise.
Entering play Sunday, Kim is even with Americans Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger along with Denmark’s Rasmus Højgaard. Spieth, a former No. 1, is after his first victory 2022.
Detry, a 32-year-old from Belgium, is seeking his first PGA Tour victory. He is ranked 58th in the world and has assembled his 18 under total by carding just one bogey each day against 21 birdies.
Kim, who currently sits at No. 162 in the world rankings, has put together rounds of 69, 63 and 68. His 63 included eight birdies without a bogey.
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who won this event in 2022 and ’23, ended his day with a birdie for a third-round 68 and is eight strokes back of Detry.