Former Cal Star Camryn Rogers Settles for Third in Elite Hammer Field in L.A.
Reigning hammer throw world champion Camryn Rogers got a reminder of just how challenging the Paris Olympics will be this summer as she finished third in an elite field at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix at UCLA’s Drake Stadium on Friday evening.
Rogers threw a personal-best 257 feet,11 inches (78.62 meters) to win this meet a year ago, climbing to No. 5 on the all-time world list.
But two of the four throwers ahead of the 24-year-old Cal grad in the all-time rankings were in the field Friday night, and both came out ahead of her.
Rogers, who already has qualified for her second Olympics, had a best throw of 247-11 (75.56) on her final attempt at UCLA. That wasn’t enough for her to overcome Americans Brooke Andersen and DeAnna Price.
Andersen, 29, who captured gold at the 2022 World Championships, won with a mark of 253-8 (77.32). She sits No. 3 all-time at 263-0 (80.17).
Price, 30, the 2019 world champ and a two-time Olympic finalist, finished second with a throw of 253-2 (77.16). Price is No. 2 all-time with a 2021 best of 263-6 (80.31).
American Janee’ Kassanvoid, 29, the bronze medalist at the World Championships in both 2022 and ’23, wound up fourth on Friday at 239-5 (72.99).
All four athletes are expected to vie for medal honors this summer in Paris.
Meanwhile, Cal senior middle-distance runner Garrett MacQuiddy, who is redshirting this season, won the 1,500-meter C final, running a season-best time of 3 minutes, 41.44 seconds.