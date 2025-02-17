Cal Sports Report

Garrett MacQuiddy Breaks 15-Year-Old Cal Indoor Mile Record

The senior ran 3:57.65 at the Husky Classic in Seattle to eclipse Mark Matusak's standard

Jeff Faraudo

Cal's Garrett MacQuiddy
Cal's Garrett MacQuiddy / Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics
Cal senior Garrett MacQuiddy broke the program’s 15-year-old school record for the indoor mile at the Husky Classic in Seattle on Saturday.

MacQuiddy ran 3 minutes, 57.65 seconds to finish second in his race and sixth overall among collegiate runners in nine sections at the Dempsey indoor track.

A senior from Saratoga, MacQuiddy eclipsed Mark Matusak’s 2010 indoor mile standard of 3:58.36. Previously, MacQuiddy was third all-time at Cal with a 2023 indoor best of 3:58.67.

Including outdoor marks, MacQuiddy’s time was the second-fastest by a Cal runner, trailing only Michael Coe’s 2009 outdoor record of 3:56.18.

MacQuiddy still ranks far below the nation's leading collegiate indoor milers. North Carolina's Ethan Strand set an NCAA record of 3:48.32 in a race at Boston last month. Another fellow ACC runner, Virginia's Gary Martin, ran 3:48.82 at the Millrose Games in New York a week ago.

Sophomore Justin Pretre set a personal best of 3:59.34, climbing to No. 4 in Cal history. The sophomore from Woodside improved his previous best of 4:02.30 set earlier this season, and finished sixth in his section, 16th overall among college runners.

The meet also featured an invitational, post-graduate section of the mile, won by Nico Young in a meet-record time of 3:50.89. Ten runners broke 4 minutes in that race with six of them going under 3:53.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Shaw ran a personal indoor best of 46.82 over 400 meters to finish second and climb to No. 3 on Cal’s all-time list. A senior from Parkland, Florida, Shaw ranks second on Cal’s all-time outdoor chart with a 2024 best of 45.51.

Cal takes a break from its indoor schedule this week and will host its annual All-Comers outdoor meet at Edwards Staadium on Saturday. The Bears will then compete at their first Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships, March 1-2-3 at Louisville, Kentucky.

