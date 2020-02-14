CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Baseball: Brandon McIlwain -- No Second Thoughts About Leaving Football

Jake Curtis

Maybe Brandon McIlwain could see the writing on the wall. Maybe he could see more clearly where his future lies. Whatever the reason, he decided at about this time year ago that he would give up his effort to play both football and baseball at Cal and focus solely on baseball.

Now, with the Bears season opening baseball game Friday night after spending an entire fall focusing on baseball instead of playing football, he saiys he has no second thoughts about his decision.

"No, no second thoughts, he said last month. "I love football. It's got be to two colleges with scholarships, and it's been something I have been doing for my entire life.

"But especially as I got drafted last year [in the 26th round] and I got to go through a full college season, I really see that baseball is what I love. Baseball is what I enjoy, and it's really where I want to make my career, so at this point, I am excited to be able to do that."

McIlwain's scholarship has been changed from a football scholarship to a baseball scholarship, although it's a little unclear how that baseball scholarship works out for him. Division I schools are allowed 11.7 baseball sholarships doled out to a maximum 27 athletes.

At any rate, McIlwain could see by the end of the 2018 football season, that baseball might be his sport. He started two games at quarterback for Cal in 2018, and played in eight others, completing 62 percent of his passes and rushing for 403 yards. But by the end of the season, Chase Garbers, then a redshirt freshman, had seized the starting job and McIlwain's position was changed to a hybrid receiver/running back spot. Everybody put a good face on the move, but he did not get much playing time and his football future was cloudy.

So he took off on baseball, although his 2019 baseball season was cut short by a broken foot. He is scheduled to be Cal's regular enter fielder in this season, which begins Friday night at Long Beach State.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Basketball: Home Court Couldn't Save Bears Against Arizona

Cal must play close, low-scoring game, and it could not do that Thursday

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Bears Can't Find Enough Offense in 68-52 Loss to Arizona

Bears lost at Haas for just the fourth time in 14 tries this season

Jeff Faraudo

Swimmer Natalie Coughlin is part of the 2020 Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame class

Former Cal and Olympic swim star Natalie Coughlin will be inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

Jeff Faraudo

Cal faces a significant challenge Thursday night from Sean Miller's Arizona team

Cal faces a significant challenge Thursday night from Sean Miller's Arizona team

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Baseball: Bears Open Season Friday With Many Questions

Andrew Vaighn, Jaren Horn among the stars of last year who are gone

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Minnesota, Wyoming Will Face Bears in Home-and-Home Series

Minnesota finished the 2019 season ranked No. 10

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Cam Bynum's 2020 Goal for Bears - Go Undefeated in Pac-12 North

Fifth-year senior put off the NFL to complete unfinished business at Cal

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Bears Get Another Commitment for 2020 -- DE Carter Lynch

Latest commit presumably will be a walk-on

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: The da Silva fall, the Conference Fall, the Oregon Fall, and Other Falls

The collision involving Oscar da Silva and Evan Battey interrupted the crazy Pac-12 race

Jake Curtis

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Take No. 10 UCLA to Overtime, but Cal Loses

Cal narrowly misses getting its best win of the season and drops to 1-11 in Pac-12 play

Jake Curtis