Michael Kim's Steady Performance Lands Him a Tie For 13th at The Genesis
Michael Kim continued his resurgence on the PGA Tour by finishing in a tie for 13th on Sunday at The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.
The 31-year-old Cal grad, carded 4-under over four days — never shooting a round above par — and took home a check for $384,250.
Kim, who lost his PGA Tour card several years year, finished second a week at the Phoenix Open.
He shot 2-under 70 on Sunday, thanks to birdies on Nos. 4, 6 and 9 before posting his lone bogey on the 11th hole.
Fellow Cal alum Collin Morikawa, ranked fourth in the world, wound up in a tie for 17th at 3 under after his best round of the week. The 27-year-old two-time major winner began the day tied for 33rd but included five birdies and an eagle on No. 18 in his 5-under round of 67.
Morikawa earned $270,214.
Ludvig Aberg shot a 66 on Sunday with eight birdies to claim the $4 million first prize in the $20 million event. Aberg wound up winning at minus-12, holding off a huge final-day rush by Maverick McNealy.
McNealy made nine birdies through the first 13 holes, including on each of the first six. He bogeyed the 14th and wound up with an 8-under score of 64, putting him at minus-11 for the tournament. McNealy earned $2.2 million.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Rodgers tied for third at minus-9, each pocketing $1.2 million. Scheffler was making his season debut four weeks after undergoing surgery on his hand.