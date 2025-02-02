Cal Sports Report

On a Cold, Windy Day at Pebble, Collin Morikawa Can't Gain on Leaders

The Cal grad is tied for 15th place, seven strokes off the leader entering Sunday's final round

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cold temperatures and a difficult winds made life challenging for golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday, and Cal grad Collin Morikawa was not immune. 

Morikawa battled to a 1-under 71 but dropped from a tie for 13th to a share of 15th place entering Sunday’s final round. The 27-year former two-time major winner is at minus-9 through 54 holes, seven strokes back of leader Sepp Straka. 

Straka, the second-round leader, faltered with a stretch of three straight bogeys to start the back nine. But he recovered with four birdies over his final five holes to finish with a 2-under 70 for the day and will begin Sunday at 16 under par.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry each shot 65s and are tied for second at minus-15, just one stroke back. Tom Kim, Justin Rose and Cam Davis are tied for fourth at minus-14.

Morikawa had birdies on 2, 3, 11 and 14 but carded bogeys on 7, 9 and 13.

Fellow Golden Bears Byeong Hun An and Max Homa remained far off the lead.

An shot an even-par 72 and is tied for 52nd at minus-4. He had four birdies but also a pair of bogeys and a double-bogey. Homa has a share of 60th place despite a 2-under 70 that included five birdies. He is at minus-3 and 13 strokes off the pace.

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Other Sports