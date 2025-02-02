On a Cold, Windy Day at Pebble, Collin Morikawa Can't Gain on Leaders
Cold temperatures and a difficult winds made life challenging for golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday, and Cal grad Collin Morikawa was not immune.
Morikawa battled to a 1-under 71 but dropped from a tie for 13th to a share of 15th place entering Sunday’s final round. The 27-year former two-time major winner is at minus-9 through 54 holes, seven strokes back of leader Sepp Straka.
Straka, the second-round leader, faltered with a stretch of three straight bogeys to start the back nine. But he recovered with four birdies over his final five holes to finish with a 2-under 70 for the day and will begin Sunday at 16 under par.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry each shot 65s and are tied for second at minus-15, just one stroke back. Tom Kim, Justin Rose and Cam Davis are tied for fourth at minus-14.
Morikawa had birdies on 2, 3, 11 and 14 but carded bogeys on 7, 9 and 13.
Fellow Golden Bears Byeong Hun An and Max Homa remained far off the lead.
An shot an even-par 72 and is tied for 52nd at minus-4. He had four birdies but also a pair of bogeys and a double-bogey. Homa has a share of 60th place despite a 2-under 70 that included five birdies. He is at minus-3 and 13 strokes off the pace.