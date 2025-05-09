Cal Sports Report

Ranking Cal Athletes’ Top 20 TV Commercials: Honorable Mention

Ryan Murphy, Herman Edwards, Mitchell Schwartz were among the Cal alum TV ads that barely missed the cut

Jake Curtis

Ryan Murphy at 2024 Olympics
Ryan Murphy at 2024 Olympics / Grace Hollars-Imagn Images
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ad, but the number of commercials involving a given Cal athlete is given some weight as well.

We start are rankings with seven TV commercials involving former Golden Bears that barely missed the top-20 cut but deserve mention:

Former Cal swimming star Ryan Murphy lends his name to Speedo

Herman Edwards played two seasons at Cal before finishing at San Diego State, and although this is an entertaining commercial, Edwards’ part was simply a replay of his famous “You play to win the game” tirade.

Offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz is known for his culinary expertise and plugs the dairy industry

Great Nike commercial with Dennis Hopper about former Cal star Hardy Nickerson, but Nickerson never appears in person

Swimming star Matt Biondi plugs the Goodwill Games in the second half of this video after Brian Boitano

Former Cal offensive lineman Ryan O’Callaghan talks about national coming out day

Ex-Cal swimmer Dana Vollman won five Olympic gold medals, and she speaks for Mutual of Omaha

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

