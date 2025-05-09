Ranking Cal Athletes’ Top 20 TV Commercials: Honorable Mention
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ad, but the number of commercials involving a given Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
We start are rankings with seven TV commercials involving former Golden Bears that barely missed the top-20 cut but deserve mention:
Former Cal swimming star Ryan Murphy lends his name to Speedo
Herman Edwards played two seasons at Cal before finishing at San Diego State, and although this is an entertaining commercial, Edwards’ part was simply a replay of his famous “You play to win the game” tirade.
Offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz is known for his culinary expertise and plugs the dairy industry
Great Nike commercial with Dennis Hopper about former Cal star Hardy Nickerson, but Nickerson never appears in person
Swimming star Matt Biondi plugs the Goodwill Games in the second half of this video after Brian Boitano
Former Cal offensive lineman Ryan O’Callaghan talks about national coming out day
Ex-Cal swimmer Dana Vollman won five Olympic gold medals, and she speaks for Mutual of Omaha
