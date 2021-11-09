Marcus Semien: Will 45 Home Runs and a Gold Glove Mean Big $$$ as Free Agent?

He earns a Gold Glove at second base and is named the Marvin Miller Man of the Year.

Good news keeps coming to Marcus Semien, the Cal baseball alum who set an all-time record for second basemen this season with 45 home runs.

Semien, 31, showed he’s not just a hit at the plate by being voted the American League Gold Glove winner for his defensive play at second base. And, yes, in his debut season with the Toronto Blue Jays, he was his first playing the position for the first time after a career spent manning shortstop.

In 147 games at second base, Semien committed just eight errors and posted a .985 fielding percentage.

The Gold Glove came after Semien was voted by his peers as the Marvin Miller Man of the Year, awarded to a player "whose leadership most inspires others to higher levels of achievement.”

Bo Bichette, the Blue Jays’ talented young shortstop, was asked what having Semien alongside him meant this season. “Everything," he told MLB.com. "Yeah, he's meant a lot to me."

The biggest prize is yet to come as Semien considers his options in free agency.

The rumor mill suggests potential suitors could include the Mariners, White Sox, Rockies, Tigers, Astros and Cubs. Some speculate the Berkeley native would like to return to the West Coast, suggesting the Giants could be interested in pairing him with shortstop Brandon Crawford.

The Blue Jays have made it clear they would like to keep him after Semien signed a one-year, $18 million contract last offseason to leave the Oakland A’s. The organization already has extended a qualifying offer to Semien.

Semien, who bet on himself to deliver in 2021 so that he could sign a rich multi-year deal, won’t be cheap. He has signed with agent Scott Boras, whose clients also include pending free agents Corey Seager, Max Scherzer, Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos and Carlos Rodón.

Now a proven commodity at two infield positions, Semien has plenty to offer.

His durability is unquestioned — Semien played all 162 games of the past two full MLB schedules. Since 2018, he has played in 536 of a possible 546 games.

He drove in 102 runs this season and led the majors with 86 extra-base hits.

MLB.com reports that Semien is the only player with a Baseball Reference WAR (wins against replacement) score of at least 6.0 in multiple seasons since the start of 2019. His score was 8.4 in 2019 and 7.1 this season.

