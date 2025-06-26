Cal Sports Report

Video of Collin Morikawa Saying 'I must stand up for myself'

Former Cal golfer Morikawa offers a follow-up to his exchange with a reporter the previous day

Jake Curtis

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

After his first round at the Rocket Classic on Thursday, former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa followed up on an exchange he had with a reporter on Wednesday.

On Wednesday Morikawa objected to something that was written about him. On Thursday he noted that he has to stand up for himself.

“I think I have to stand up for myself because I’m not going to let someone throw little jabs at me," Morikawa said.

Here are clips of both days' quotes from Morikawa.

Morikawa shot 3 under par in the first round of the Rocket Classic on Thursday with KK Limbhasut carrying his bag. Limbhasut, who was Morikawa's teammate at Cal, is Morikawa's third caddied in the past three months, and there might be a fourth caddie for The Open, which begins July 17 in Northern Ireland.

Morikawa, who is ranked No. 5 in the world, is seven shots off the lead heading into Friday's second round.

Morikawa is one of four former Cal golfers competing in the Rocket Classic in Detroit.

