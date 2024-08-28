Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats assistant coach and new Loyola head coach Josh Loeffler heaped praise on Wes Miller recently. The coach manned Miller's bench last season and discussed his unrelenting desire to help his players.
Loeffler was a key part of game planning for Cincinnati last season.
“I don’t know if anyone in the country who treats players better than Wes Miller and will move mountains in his day to make sure the players are taken care of first. Everything will drop to make sure the players are cared for,” Loeffler said on The Slappin Glass Podcast.
It's a sentiment echoed by other coaches, along with Miller's current and players. Cincinnati has the right culture to start bringing championship-level basketball back to Clifton. We'll see if they can get a few more good breaks this season than one's past to really make national noise.
