Report: Cincinnati Loses to Pittsburgh in Secret Scrimmage
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati basketball reportedly fell to Pittsburgh 71-62 in a secret scrimmage on Saturday.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported the result as Wes Miller’s team gets some more tape to work with ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The 20th ranked Bearcats start the season on Monday, Nov. 4 against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. They're hoping to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
