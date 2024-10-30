All Bearcats

Wes Miller Updates Day Day Thomas' Foot Injury Entering 2024-25 Season

Cincinnati would love to have its full backcourt at the start of non-conference play.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) handles the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) guards him in the first half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati tips off the men's basketball season in roughly five days and one player is at the top of mind when it comes to team injuries: Day Day Thomas.

Head coach Wes Miller updated Thomas's status after the guard tweaked his surgically repaired foot last week. He is still "day-to-day" as of Wednesday with no firm declaration that he'll suit up on Monday night.

"I don't have an update on when he'll be back," Miller said on Wednesday. "I don't think it's one of those things that's gonna be forever. I don't think it's one of those things where he'll be practicing today. I will tell you guys that we are gonna be cautious with him."

Thomas was arguably Cincinnati's best on-ball defender last season. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.3 assists per game and racked up a whopping 1.7 steals per game as one of the best swipers in the Big 12.

"I don't wanna sit here and say he's not gonna play on Monday," Miller expanded. "I don't think we've even broached that yet. It's been a day-to-day, week-to-week thing. What I'm telling you guys is that we're just not gonna go from 0-100. It's not like he's not doing basketball activities. He's shooting. I don't know if he's gonna miss time or not ... That'll be a decision we make over the next 5-6 days."

UC likely won't need him to win its first three games, but having him available to avenge the 2022 road loss at Northern Kentucky on Nov. 19 would be ideal.

